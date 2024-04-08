1 man killed, 1 hospitalized in shooting on MLK Jr. Drive in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Responding to the location, officers found a 46-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officials say they learned that a 34-year-old man who was also a victim of the shooting had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. That man is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if they are looking for any suspects.

Officials have not identified either of the victims.

If you have any information about the shootings, call the Atlanta Police Department.