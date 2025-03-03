Man, woman wounded in shooting after fight at Cascade skating rink

article

A fight at an Atlanta skating rink ended with two people recovering from bullet wounds in the hospital, police say.

Authorities tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cascade Family Skating rink.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before midnight after reports of a shooting and found a man and a woman injured.

Medics rushed the two victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

The scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (FOX 5)

Authorities say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out at the rink and that they have the gunman in custody.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the two victims or the shooting suspect.

It is not clear what charges the alleged gunman may be facing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.