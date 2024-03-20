Child witnesses deadly double shooting at Cobb County apartments, police say

One person is dead and another has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Officials with the Cobb County Police Department say that a shooting happened just before midnight at the Gables Mill Apartment Complex on Akers Mill Ridge Drive SE.

While investigators have not shared much information about the shooting, they confirmed that officers arrived at the scene to find two people shot in one of the apartments at the complex.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics rushed the other to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Police say a young child was in the apartment at the time of the shooting and witnessed the violence. Thankfully, the child was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and the relationship between the two victims.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.