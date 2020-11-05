Donald Trump Jr. speaks at Georgia Republican Headquarters

Donald Trump Jr. spoke Thursday evening at an event in Atlanta, along with several Georgia elected officials, and decried the process.

He not only spoke about the presidential race but also the two Senate seats in Georgia.

Senator Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock will head to a runoff in January.

As for Senator David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossof -- the race is still too close to call.

“You’re gonna have another election here in about two months that could decide the fate of the US Senate, so we're gonna be watching this nonsense,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, roughly a hundred Trump supporters gathered outside the arena. They carried signs that read, “Foolton County=Fraud” and chanted “God bless Trump” and “Stop the steal.” Several Atlanta police officers monitored the scene.

On Thursday, Chatham County Judge James Bass dismissed a lawsuit by the Georgia Republican Party and the Trump campaign that essentially sought to ensure state laws are being followed on absentee ballots. The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots; county officials testified that all had been received on time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report