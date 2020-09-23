Don Lewis' family sues Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin for defamation: TMZ

The family of Don Lewis, the missing and presumed dead ex-husband of Carole Baskin, is suing the Big Cat Rescue CEO for defamation.

According to TMZ, the family claims Baskin has been allowing the show, "Dancing with the Stars," to joke about Lewis' death, and even participating in it. Legal documents show Lewis' former assistant, Anne McQueen, claims Baskin was complicit in regards to jokes about his death on the show.

The court documents referenced TikTok videos that the show judges brought up. The videos were inspired by her storyline on the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, and is set to the song, "Savage," by Megan Thee Stallion.

"Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening?"

Lewis' former assistant said Baskin should've voiced opposition against the jokes. TMZ reports a judge also said, "didn't quite kill the paso double, it was kind of sedated."

The family also said Baskin made a joke during a Good Morning America interview when she said she will "really kill it next week."

Baskin has been accused of playing a role in Lewis' disappearance, but maintains her innocence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office offered more resources earlier this year to help find answers surrounding the cold case after Tiger King generated a renewed interest in Lewis' disappearance.

