Domestic violence suspect, girlfriend arrested during Clayton County SWAT standoff

A SWAT standoff in Clayton County ended with two arrests. Not only was the suspect taken into custody, but his girlfriend was too, according to the sheriff.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen warned his constituents on Sunday that his jurisdiction "is not a ‘Safe Haven’ for criminals."

That morning, 28-year-old Tyshaun Singletary of Riverdale was charged with domestic/family violence after he was accused of assaulting a female victim. He attempted to hide out in his girlfriend's apartment complex located on Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow. The SWAT team was activated.

Village at Panther Creek

Sheriff Levon said the team gassed the apartment and took Singletary and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Denae Jones, into custody. Levon said he was willing to hand down charges for harboring a wanted subject and obstructing justice.