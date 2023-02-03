Dolphin skull found in baggage at Detroit airport

article

The skull of a dolphin was found last week during an inspection of a bag that came into Detroit Metropolitan Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP announced the discovery of the dolphin bones on Friday, saying that the skull had been found last week during inspections of unaccompanied international travel.

According to a press release, the luggage had mistaken gotten separated from the owners during transit and, upon reentry into the U.S., the skull-shaped object was spotted on an x-ray.

Certain fish and wildlife - including products made from them - are subject to import restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates. That includes wild birds, land or marine mammals, and any part of them including bones.

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited," said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."

The dolphin skull was turned over to Office of Law Enforcement wildlife inspectors within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.

CBP did not say if the owner of the luggage was aware of the restrictions or not. However, travelers are encouraged to learn more about current regulations before trying to bring wildlife items into the U.S.