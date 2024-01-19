Dog pneumonia quarantine: Douglas County Animal Shelter locked down after outbreak

A dog pneumonia outbreak is impacting the Douglas County Animal Shelter. It has prompted a mandatory quarantine to be put in place by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

According to a release from the county, 14 dogs have been affected, which is just under 10 percent of the shelter's dog population. However, no cats have been affected.

Friday, signs were taped to the shelter's doors stating, "No people or animals allowed in or out," and "We currently have an outbreak of upper respiratory and pneumonia in our shelter."

"Today is my birthday and I wanted to have like a fury friend. I've been wanting to have a dog or cat for quite some time, so I just figured hey, why not today, treat myself," said Cori Scott, who pulled up to the shelter Friday. "I'll just come back in the next couple of weeks and see what pet I can choose!"

A release from the county states no animals can enter or leave the facility, except for those being reclaimed. Animal control will also operate on an emergency-only basis, with only injured, aggressive or cases involving cruelty being accepted.

"It is very contagious. So, whether it be viral or bacterial, any of these respiratory illnesses I'm talking about are highly contagious. In fact, most dogs are contagious before they start showing symptoms, so that also can make it difficult to control," said Veterinarian and owner of New Georgia Animal Hospital, Kelsi Alexander.

Alexander says pneumonia in dogs can turn deadly. "When we see it progress to pneumonia, that can happen with more signs like lethargy, decreased appetite, that cough can turn productive where they're seeing a lot of phlegm, that clear nasal discharge is kind of getting thick, mucusy and then their breathing can change."

The county says the shelter is in need of supplies, including blankets, toys, paper products, treats and more. Donations can be dropped off at the front doors of the shelter. Its address is located at 2171 Mack Road in Douglasville, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.