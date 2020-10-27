Doctors: Without proper sleep, vaccines do you no good

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Doctors: Without proper sleep, vaccines do you no good

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Impact of sleep on vaccines

Sleep will impact the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

ATLANTA - Doctors say vaccines will do you no good if you don’t get at least 8 hours of sleep a night.

Medical experts have pushed flu shots this fall to curb the spread of influenza and hopefully soon, there will be one for the coronavirus.

Minds are racing this year. Stress from the coronavirus and financial impacts from it, working and learning from home, plus an overall uneasiness about when the world will return to normal can keep even the calmest person up at night.

"There is increased anxiety which leads to increased trouble sleeping," sleep specialist Dr. Folu Akinnusi says.

He says that lack of sleep could fuel health issues.

Like many other health experts, Dr. Folu Akinnusi encourages everyone to get a flu shot this year, to curb the spread of influenza, while researchers work on medicine for COVID-19.

Little sleep, however, will prevent the medicine from working properly.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends 8 hours of sleep for adults and 9 or more for children who will also reap fewer benefits of a vaccine with little sleep.

"I felt awful," says Ron Massey, a dialysis patient who lived that nightmare.

He’s been on dialysis for years, which he says keeps him awake. His situation is extreme, he only averaged about 4 hours a night.

"They’ve been encouraging people with dialysis to get a flu shot because of COVID," he says.

Massey still fought the flu, even though he received a flu shot.

"I was in the hospital for a week," he says.

His doctor says it was in large part because of that little bit of sleep.

Thankfully, Massey didn’t battle both COVID-19 and the flu, but he says he has made adjustments to his lifestyle and work at the aquarium to make sure he sleeps adequately.

“I now only work on Saturday and Sunday and the rest of the week, I rest,” he says

Dr. Akinnusi says the lights from phones prevent people from sleeping well. He suggests cutting off all screens an hour before bedtime.