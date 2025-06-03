Two years on: The mysterious disappearance of Ebony Nicole Varner
DORAVILLE, Ga. - Tuesday marks two years since 39-year-old Ebony Nicole Varner was last seen near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285 in Doraville.
What we know:
Varner was reported missing after she was spotted around 9:20 a.m. on June 3, 2023. Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Doraville Police Department continue to treat her case as an active investigation.
What we don't know:
While officials have not publicly disclosed why they believe Varner may be in danger, the GBI has stated it considers her safety at risk.
By the numbers:
Varner is described as being approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities have not said what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
What you can do:
The Doraville Police Department is urging anyone with information about Varner’s whereabouts to call them at (770) 455-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or using the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.
The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided the latest details for this report. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.