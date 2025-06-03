Two years on: The mysterious disappearance of Ebony Nicole Varner

article

The Brief Ebony Nicole Varner has been missing for two years since last seen near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285 in Doraville. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Doraville Police continue to treat her case as active, considering her safety at risk. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Doraville Police or submit anonymous tips to the GBI.



Tuesday marks two years since 39-year-old Ebony Nicole Varner was last seen near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285 in Doraville.

What we know:

Varner was reported missing after she was spotted around 9:20 a.m. on June 3, 2023. Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Doraville Police Department continue to treat her case as an active investigation.

What we don't know:

While officials have not publicly disclosed why they believe Varner may be in danger, the GBI has stated it considers her safety at risk.

By the numbers:

Varner is described as being approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities have not said what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

What you can do:

The Doraville Police Department is urging anyone with information about Varner’s whereabouts to call them at (770) 455-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or using the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.