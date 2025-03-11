Disabled Army veteran searches desperately for missing service dog

The Brief Kerrie Porter says she and her husband were walking their new service dog in their southwest Atlanta neighborhood when some other dogs approached and scared him off. Now, she’s asking for the public's help to find him.



A disabled veteran is desperately searching for her missing service dog.

What we know:

Kerrie Porter, a disabled Army veteran, is legally blind.

"I served two terms in Iraq," Porter said.

She had waited more than a year for her service dog. "He’s paired with me for PTSD," Porter said.

Topp Dogg K-9 Foundation, which provides service animals for disabled veterans, connected Porter with Bruno just two weeks ago. He's a brown Standard Poodle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kerrie Porter is searching for her lost dog Bruno (Photo submitted by Kerrie Porter, her family)

"He was just wonderful from the start," Porter. "He’s just been an amazing addition to our family."

Late Sunday night, Porter and her husband were walking Bruno in their neighborhood along Fielding Lane in southwest Atlanta.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kerrie Porter

"These dogs came down the street, and they were barking," Porter remembered.

Bruno got scared and bolted.

"He heard it, and he got away from me and my husband ran after him," Porter said. "All I could keep yelling was his name over and over again."

What's next:

On Tuesday, Porter, her family and the people from Topp Dogg canvassed the neighborhood.

"These service dogs provide invaluable support," said Sheila Rashad, Top Dogg’s executive director.

"It’s extremely heartbreaking. It’s very troubling that Bruno is out there somewhere. We’re just hoping and praying that someone will see this and bring Bruno back," Rashad said.

Porter is now depending on the kindness of neighbors. "It’s definitely not helping my anxiety level, that’s for sure," Porter said. "I would really love for him to be returned."

What you can do:

Bruno was last seen wearing a red service animal vest and a blue collar with his name and porter’s phone number on it. Call that number if you find the dog, or call the police if you have any information on where he could be.