Dinner is served! Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns

Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns next week, but you know that we’re an impatient bunch here at Good Day Atlanta. So, we decided to spend a morning getting a delicious preview at three of the city’s top culinary destinations!

This morning, we quite literally ate our way through Avalon in Alpharetta, spotlighting the eclectic cuisines featured at Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Colletta, and Branch and Barrel.

In case you’ve missed our segments on Alpharetta Restaurant Week in the past (you can watch last year’s here), the annual event is organized by the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau and aims to spotlight the city’s diverse restaurant lineup and help drive new visitors to the establishments. This year, more than 30 restaurants are part of the week, and each will offer a specially priced three-course dinner menu ranging from $25 to $50 (and some three-course lunch menus, too) which showcase signature dishes and local favorites.

Organizers say this year’s event is particularly important, given the challenges facing the restaurant industry over the past two years. For those patrons still uncomfortable with eating out or unable to do so, many of the restaurants are offering their prix fixe menus for take-out orders and several also feature outdoor dining spaces.

So, hungry yet? Alpharetta Restaurant Week launches Sunday, Feb. 20 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 26; for a full lineup of participating restaurants, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a first look — or, make that a "first taste" — of this year’s big event!

