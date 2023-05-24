Diesel bandits guzzle hundreds of gallons from Coweta County gas pump

It was brazen, if not bizarre robbery at a Coweta County gas station last week.

Thieves were caught on camera loading up a van with hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the diesel bandits parked the van at the gas station for two hours to fill up on the stolen diesel.

"The white van pulled into the gas station parking lot. They got out of the vehicle, and used some kind of code to access the gas pumps, and were able to pump the gas," Sergeant Toby Nix said.

Sgt. Nix walked through the video with FOX 5. It shows a white van, believed to be a Dodge, pull into the "Red & Ed’s" gas station located on Corinth Road around 1 a.m. on May 16.

Someone hops out and begins to fill up a huge container inside the van.

"Seven to nine hundred gallons weighs a lot, and we want to know how they were able to transport it," Nix said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Video released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows diesel bandits stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of fuel from a gas station on May 16, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

At one point, the car that traveled with the van pulled off leaving the van and a man behind.

"They were on site for approximately two hours. The driver lifted the hood on the van, and that was to make it look like they had vehicle problems, and not make people think anything suspicious," Nix said.

Investigators estimate up to $3,000 worth of diesel all gone.

As investigators work to figure out who is responsible, they want the public to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

"If you are passing by a closed gas station and you see a vehicle there at the pumps. It doesn’t hurt to call us to go and do a welfare check," Nix said.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.