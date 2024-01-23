Remembering Dexter King: 'A mind strong to the end,' says sister Bernice in tribute

Dexter Scott King died peacefully in his sleep at his home in California on Monday, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer.

Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King was surrounded by family and friends during a news conference at the King Center on Tuesday, as she spoke publicly for the first time since news of her brother's passing.

"I understand from his wife, when he passed, he had a smile on his face, and I think that was my parents saying, ‘Welcome home, son. You fought a good fight.’ Dexter kept the faith. His mind was strong to the end," Bernice King told reporters.

DEXTER KING'S 3-YEAR BATTLE AGAINST PROSTATE CANCER A REMINDER TO GET SCREENED EARLY

The 62-year-old was the third child and youngest son of Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"I'm going to miss the conversations, the laughs, the reminisces and brilliance, and in many ways the protection," Bernice King said. "He was a fierce protector, misunderstood, but he loved his family. And he did an excellent job."

Dexter King

Dexter King served as the chair of the King Center and president of the King Estate, overseeing the protection of Dr. King's intellectual property.

Bernice King said her brother, in protecting their father's legacy, was a true visionary, ahead of his time.

"This year, I was able to spend some very meaningful quality time with my brother. He often told me, and I told him, ‘I love you,’ and he looked in my eyes and said, ‘I'm proud of you, and the work that you've been doing, and you take it forward. I know you are going to do a good job, keep this legacy going. You got this.’"

FAMILY, FRIENDS REACT TO DEATH OF DEXTER SCOTT KING, YOUNGEST SON OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Dexter King and the King family

The family is in the process of finalizing funeral arrangements.

They are asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the King Center.