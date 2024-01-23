Dexter King's 3-year battle against prostate cancer a reminder to get screened early

Dexter King, the youngest son of Coretta Scott and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has battled prostate cancer for three-and-a-half years.

The King family did not give specifics as to how doctors worked to treat it, but they did say the humanitarian and actor put up a "valiant" battle.

Dr. John Stewart, of the Morehouse School of Medicine, says the best way to fight prostate cancer is with early detection. The American Cancer Society recommends men start screening for the disease annually at 45 years old. For Black men, who are more susceptible to the disease, that means starting annual screenings at 40 years old.

"It’s a quick exam that could save your life," Dr. Stewart said.

Doctors say a family history of prostate cancer can increase one’s odds of diagnosis.

Dexter King

FAMILY, FRIENDS REACT TO DEATH OF DEXTER SCOTT KING, YOUNGEST SON OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Many men don't discuss medical history, which Dr. Stewart says it should become less taboo.

"This is why prostate cancer is so lethal. It frequently doesn’t cause symptoms in advanced stages. The cancer could grow, and a man would never know it because there are minimal symptoms," he said.

There are now more treatment options than ever, such as surgery, which includes minimally invasive procedures. In recent years, some doctors have taken a watch and wait approach. Others recommend radiation therapy.

"There does appear to be a correlation between high fat diets and the presence of prostate cancer," Dr. Stewart said.

The primary concern is early detection. With it, doctors say prostate cancer is treatable and beatable.