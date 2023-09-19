Georgia man filing lawsuit over alleged assault by Hall County deputies at jail

Attorneys plan to file a lawsuit against Hall County and the county's sheriff's department over the alleged assault of a Georgia man by deputies while he was in custody.

On Sept. 18, 2021, 41-year-old Dewon Greer was pulled over and arrested by Georgia State Police after a minor traffic infraction.

Greer's attorneys claim authorities incorrectly found Greer to be behind in child support payments, which led them to issue a warrant for his arrest.

While Greer disputed the child support claims, officers took Greer to the Hall County Detention Center to be booked and processed. It was there that Greer and his lawyers allege the deputies assaulted him while he was in handcuffs.

"Amid the assault, deputies forced him to the ground, causing his head to slam against a concrete wall," Attorneys LaRhonda Nicks, B’Ivory LaMarr and S. Todd Yeary said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

A photo taken of Greer after he was released from jail showed the father of four with swelling and bruises around both of his eyes.

Dewon Greer (Courtesy of Dewon Greers attorneys)

Greer says he still suffers from pain, dizziness, headaches, and blurred vision because of the injuries. According to his lawyers, he has paid more than $28,000 in medical bills.

He and his attorneys plan to announce the details of the lawsuit on Tuesday morning at the Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.