Superintendent contract for Dr. Devon Horton approved by DeKalb County Board of Education

The DeKalb County Board of Education has voted 6-1 to approve Dr. Devon Horton’s negotiated contract to be the next superintendent for the DeKalb County School District.

Horton, who comes from a smaller school district in rural Illinois, was the sole finalist for the position. He was hired in April by the board, also in a 6-1, with board member Joyce Morley as the lone dissenting voice.

The decision was made during an executive session of the board on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Board Chair Mr. Diijon DaCosta, Sr. released a statement:

"Today represents an exciting new chapter for DeKalb County Schools as we enthusiastically welcome Dr. Horton into the District. His vision, energy, innovative approaches, and deep understanding of the needs of our diverse scholars made him an exceptional choice.

"I am confident that this Board is fundamentally committed to working collaboratively with Dr. Horton to realize our shared vision. This includes providing more robust opportunities for our scholars and families as we continue working to restore the DeKalb County School District to its premier status as a great place for our staff to work, our scholars to learn, and everyone to grow."

The board has not released details regarding his contract.

Horton, who comes from a smaller school district in rural Illinois, was the sole finalist for the position. His hiring has not been without controversy. State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods sent a letter to the board urging them to reconsider hiring Interim Supt. Dr. Vasanne Tinsley for the position—citing progress in the district during her time.

During a series of town hall meetings, some parents and community members questioned whether Horton could lead the third-largest school district in the state.

Morley, who voted against hiring Dr. Horton, raised concerns about his inexperience.

"We are supposed to be educating children, not superintendents," said Morley last month.

Morley also criticized how the board has treated Dr. Tinsley.

Dr. Horton will begin on July 1.

Dr. Tinsley will remain until June 30 to offer a smooth transition.