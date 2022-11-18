Detectives determining if there are connections between bodies found near Etowah River, Canton police say

article

Police in Canton said investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining skeletal remains found near the Etowah River on Thursday. It's the third instance of a body found in the city in five months.

Police said investigators went to the south side of the river along Reformation Parkway after the remains were found near the Waleska Street bridge. Police said a property owner was clearing overgrown vegetation when they found the remains.

The location officials described is near where investigators found the body of 42-year-old William Watkins on June 21, 2022.

Investigators charged and arrested Jacob Huckabay for Watkins' murder. He's in jail while he awaits trial.

Canton police said Friday that investigators haven't determined if the corpses found months apart are related.

"Detectives are actively investigating to determine if there are any connections to the William Watkins homicide case," a statement from the Canton Police Department said. "Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses and will be made available."

Police indicated, however, the two investigations are not related to the death of Pedro Hernandez-Santiago, found upstream near Brown Street, north of Waleska Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled the cause of death was an accidental drowning. A toxicology report found methamphetamine in Hernandez-Santiago's system.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.