Human remains found near Etowah River, Canton police say

Police in Canton say human remains were found near the Etowah River on Thursday.

Officers responded to the south side of the river along Reformation Parkway after the remains were found near the Waleska Street bridge.

Few details have been released.

The remains were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab. Investigators hope the remains can be identified and a cause of death can be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.