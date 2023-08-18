Deputy, sergeant save infant accidentally trapped in hot car in Fayette County

A dramatic rescue caught on camera in Fayette County, where an 8-month-old baby was accidentally locked inside the family’s van.

The mother says she is so grateful for the quick action of Fayette County law enforcement.

Mary Davenport was holding a pickaxe in her hand when Deputy Daniel Molina rolled up into her driveway. She says she’d already tried prying open a door and also had no luck breaking out a widow to get her young infant out of the locked van.

All-hands-on-deck emergency to free infant

Along with Deputy Molina, Fayette County Marshal Sgt. Bryan Clanton responded to the all-hands-on-deck emergency of a baby locked in a car. In fact Deputy Molina was just getting off duty when he jumped into action.

The deputy took his expandable baton and busted out a window to unlock the van. Then Marshal Clanton and Davenport can be seen unbuckling the baby and taking her from the van into the shade, eventually into the air conditioning to await arriving medics.

Davenport says the baby is doing just fine, thanks to quick actions of everyone involved.

The mom did not want to be interviewed or release the baby's name, but she wanted FOX 5 to share her gratitude and her appreciation to everyone, especially Deputy Molina and Sgt. Clanton.

How did the baby get locked in the van?

It was a series of missteps anyone could have made, especially a mother with two children in tow.

Mary Davenport says she and her family had just arrived home.

She and her 7-year-old daughter were getting out of the van when the child accidentally tripped the lock.

As Mary’s door closed she instantly realized the key and the baby were inside.

She immediately called 911.