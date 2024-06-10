Deputy charged with aggravated assault on fellow officer in Coweta County

A Coweta County deputy was arrested after being accused of pointing his gun at another deputy.

Coweta County Deputy James Arthur Broadwater, 31, of Newnan, was charged with pointing a pistol at another and violation of oath of public officer.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after roll call on May 1, Broadwater got into an argument with a fellow deputy which escalated into Broadwater pulling out his service weapon and pointing at the other deputy.

Authorities asked the GBI to take over the investigation into the allegations the following week.

Broadwater was booked into the Coweta County Jail.