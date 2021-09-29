Deputies searching for tattooed man wanted for arson, child cruelty

article

Floyd County deputies are asking the public to help them find a tattooed suspect wanted for multiple counts.

Officials tell FOX 5 they are actively searching for Tobias Steven Fuller after several "serious" warrants were issued for his arrest.

Fuller is wanted for first-degree arson, two counts of Family Violence Act aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of failure to appear for original charges of terroristic threats and acts.

The wanted man has tattoos above his eyebrows, between his eyes, and on the tip of his nose.

If you have any information about where Fuller could be, please call 911, the anonymous crime line at 706-235-5000, or the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office warrant division at 706-236-2466.

