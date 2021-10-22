Deputies searching for suspect in Rabun County Golf Course burglary

article

Deputies in Rabun County are asking the public to help them identify a burglary suspect at a golf course.

Officials say cameras caught the suspect arriving at the Rabun County Golf Course during the early morning hours.

According to investigators, the burglar removed a window to get into a building and then stole an unspecified amount of money.

"The burglar was nice enough to reinstall the window as he left, so it's safe to say he has some experience," the Rabun County Sheriff's Office said.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call investigators at 706-960-9741.

