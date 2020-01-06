Deputies searching for suspect in major Georgia theft ring
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help identifying a suspect in a major theft ring throughout Georgia.
Deputies need your help identifying this suspect. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office shared a surveillance photo of a man believed to be part of a theft ring "that has struck in multiple jurisdictions."
The photo shows a heavyset man wearing an American flag shirt and a blue, white, and black jacket.
If you know who the suspect is, please call Investigator Vincent Edmond at 229-400-8020.