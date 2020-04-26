Deputies searching for missing Winder girl

article

Deputies need your help finding a Winder girl who went missing Sunday morning.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Lacie Langley on Facebook, saying that she has been missing from her home on Lois Lane since around 7 a.m.

Langley was last seen by a neighbor on Fort Street heading towards Matthews School Road, officials said.

The young girl was wearing a light blue dress with flowers at the bottom and had a black cat backpack.

If you have any information about where Lacie could be, please call 911 and stay on the line.