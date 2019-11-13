Deputies searching for missing Troup County teen

article

Deputies in Troup County are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Israel Duke was last seen in the Hill Street area of LaGrange near the Cherry Valley Trailer Park and was also spotted walking along Connoville Road in Troup County this weekend, deputies said.

Investigators believe Duke may be staying in the Columbus State University area.

Deputies said Duke is listed as a runaway.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.