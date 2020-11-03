Deputies searching for missing Fayette County 15-year-old girl

article

Deputies in Fayette County, Georgia need your help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Officials say 15-year-old Kennedy Luke left her home in Fayetteville, Georgia on Nov. 1 and hasn't been in contact with her family since.

The missing teen is described as being around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds.

Luke also has orange and purple-colored hair.

If you have any information that could help, please call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.\

