Deputies searching for missing Fayette County 15-year-old girl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Deputies in Fayette County, Georgia need your help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since the weekend.
Officials say 15-year-old Kennedy Luke left her home in Fayetteville, Georgia on Nov. 1 and hasn't been in contact with her family since.
The missing teen is described as being around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds.
Luke also has orange and purple-colored hair.
If you have any information that could help, please call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.\
