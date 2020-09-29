Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Augusta girl

article

Deputies in Georgia are searching for a Richmond County teen who went missing Monday night.

Officials say 16-year-old Honesti Mack was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday on the 3,400 block of Kensington Drive South in Augusta.

Mack is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds.

She was believed to be wearing a white shirt, dark blue jeans, and tie-dye Crocs.

If you have any information that could help find the missing teen, please call the Richmond County Sheriff's Violent Crimes Division at (706) 821-1080.

