Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old Paulding County boy
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.
Officials say they are looking for 15-year-old Malachi Cochran in Paulding County.
Cochran was last seen in the area of the Lawrence Ridge subdivision off of Paul Aiken Road.
Deputies described the missing teenager as 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He has short dreadlocks and brown eyes.
While officials have not said what Cochran was wearing at the time, they said he was carrying a backpack when last een.
If you have any information that could help officials find Cochran, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.
