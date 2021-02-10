Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old Paulding County boy

article

Paulding County deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

Officials say they are looking for 15-year-old Malachi Cochran in Paulding County.

Cochran was last seen in the area of the Lawrence Ridge subdivision off of Paul Aiken Road.

Deputies described the missing teenager as 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He has short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

While officials have not said what Cochran was wearing at the time, they said he was carrying a backpack when last een.

If you have any information that could help officials find Cochran, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.