Cobb County officials continue to discuss impact of multifamily housing

The Brief Cobb County officials and school leaders are debating the impact of rising multifamily housing developments on school enrollment and district resources. A recent study revealed Cobb County has approved more multifamily housing permits than any other metro Atlanta county. While some warn of overcrowded schools, others say the new housing could bring economic benefits and meet growing demand for affordable living.



Concerns are mounting over the rapid growth of multifamily developments in Cobb County, with school district leaders and local elected officials discussing potential impacts during a meeting held Wednesday afternoon.

At the center of the debate is whether the influx of new apartment and townhome communities could strain local schools by increasing student enrollment beyond capacity. Some district leaders worry that rising enrollment tied to high-density housing could stretch resources and require costly expansions.

However, others argue that the developments will help meet housing demand and bring economic and social benefits to the broader community. Supporters of the multifamily growth point to the potential for increased access to affordable housing and stronger neighborhood revitalization.

The discussion follows a recent school board meeting where officials shared findings from a study showing Cobb County has approved more permits for multifamily housing than any other county in metro Atlanta. The data has sparked renewed interest in planning for the future of the school district amid ongoing residential development.

District leaders say they will continue to monitor enrollment trends and collaborate with local governments to manage growth responsibly.