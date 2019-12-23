Deputies search for Stephens County man wanted for murder

article

Deputies in northeast Georgia are searching for a 27-year-old man who investigators are calling a murder suspect.

Asa Terrel Wilbanks was last seen in the area of Hayes Wilbanks Road in Eastanolle. Deputies believe he is still driving his red Pontiac G6.

Deputies describe Wilbanks as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone who sees Wilbanks or an abandoned red Pontiac G6 is asked to call the Stephens County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 706 779-3911 or the Investigations Office at 706 886-7048.