Deputies search for missing 53-year-old Hall County man

article

Deputies in Hall County are searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

Samuel Minta, 53, was last seen in Flowery Branch around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Minta may be headed to Clayton or DeKalb counties, but deputies admit he could be anywhere. He was driving a tan/gold 2004 Kia Optima with Georgia tag CJH 5333.

Deputies said Minta could be in a confused state.

Minta is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jumpsuit.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.