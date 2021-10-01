Deputies search for group of suspects connected to stolen ATMs

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a group of men suspected of stealing multiple ATM machines.

According to authorities, at least two ATM machines were stolen in Douglas County in the past two months.

Surveillance video showed three males in a gold GMC Envoy at two locations where an ATM was taken. Investigators said the suspects attempted to steal a third ATM, but were unsuccessful.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies believe the suspects drove a gold GMC Envoy. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The GMC Enovy has a busted rear light above the back window.

GMC Envoy with a broken rear light. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about these subjects or the vehicle pictured, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at at 770-920-4992.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS