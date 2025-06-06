Buford teen charged with crimes against children

article

The Brief 18-year-old Lucas Coseta was arrested on May 15. Gwinnett Police ask anyone with information to call them.



What we know:

Gwinnett County police charged a Buford teen with crimes against a child, according to officers.

18-year-old Lucas Costea was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on May 15, according to GCPD.

What you can do:

Officials say Costea worked with a youth organization, and there could be more victims.

If you or someone you know was hurt by Costea, you’re asked to call GCPD.

What we don't know:

Police are very careful about releasing information on crimes with children involved.

At this time, GCPD has not said exactly what Coseta is charged with doing, how many children were involved, or where the crimes allegedly took place.