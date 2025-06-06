Laken Riley's mother still concerned about safety of UGA students

The Brief Allyson Phillips, mother of Laken Riley, is calling for increased campus security after her daughter's killer, Jose Ibarra, was sentenced to life in prison. Lynn Gainous, representing UGA Parents for Safety and Security and SafeD Athens, presented a petition with 750 signatures urging full funding for the police department’s Real-Time Crime Center. The petition follows a 2023 safety initiative by Mayor Kelly Girtz, which promised investments in citywide surveillance, all-terrain vehicles, and a mobile command unit.



Following the conviction of the man who killed her daughter, Laken Riley, Allyson Phillips is renewing calls for improved student safety at the University of Georgia.

Jose Ibarra, who was living in the United States illegally, was found guilty of murdering Riley on the university’s campus and has been sentenced to life in prison. Riley was killed during a morning jog on the campus.

What they're saying:

During a public comment session at Tuesday’s Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting, Lynn Gainous, representing "UGA Parents for Safety and Security" and "SafeD Athens," presented a petition with 750 signatures urging the city to fully fund the police department’s Real-Time Crime Center.

Gainous also cited a promise she said Mayor Kelly Girtz made to Phillips — that the center would be fully staffed. As part of her appeal, Gainous read a personal message from Phillips expressing continued concerns about campus safety.

The backstory:

In February of last year, Girtz announced a safety initiative that included investments in the Real-Time Crime Center, which monitors cameras across the city. The plan also allocated funding for all-terrain vehicles for officers and a mobile command unit.

