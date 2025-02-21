Gone for one year: Georgia nursing student Laken Riley

The Brief One year after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley’s murder, her family continues to seek justice as her killer, Jose Ibarra, serves a life sentence but requests a new trial. Riley’s sister, Lauren Phillips, recalls the emotional trauma of her sister’s final moments, expressing heartbreak over the suffering she endured. A federal law named in Riley’s honor has already been used for the first time, leading to the deportation of an undocumented immigrant involved in a fatal car crash in Indiana.



Nearly a year after the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, her family continues to grapple with the pain of her tragic death, which sent shockwaves across Georgia and the nation.

Riley, 22, was found dead on Feb. 22 of last year after going for a run on the campus of University of Georgia in Athens and never returning.

Authorities say she was attacked and killed before being discovered later that day. Jose Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant, was arrested and later convicted of her murder. He is currently serving a life sentence but has since requested a new trial.

Riley’s sister, Lauren Phillips, spoke about the emotional toll her family has endured.

Her grief remains overwhelming as she recalls the horror of her sister’s final moments.

Laken’s Legacy: A New Federal Law in Her Name

Earlier this year, a federal law named in Riley’s honor was signed, aimed at addressing immigration-related crimes. The law has already been used for the first time—a prosecutor in Indiana cited it to deport an undocumented immigrant involved in a fatal car crash.

While Riley’s family continues to mourn her loss, they hope that justice in her name will help prevent future tragedies.