Gone for one year: Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
ATHENS, Ga. - Nearly a year after the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, her family continues to grapple with the pain of her tragic death, which sent shockwaves across Georgia and the nation.
Riley, 22, was found dead on Feb. 22 of last year after going for a run on the campus of University of Georgia in Athens and never returning.
Authorities say she was attacked and killed before being discovered later that day. Jose Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant, was arrested and later convicted of her murder. He is currently serving a life sentence but has since requested a new trial.
Riley’s sister, Lauren Phillips, spoke about the emotional toll her family has endured.
Her grief remains overwhelming as she recalls the horror of her sister’s final moments.
Laken’s Legacy: A New Federal Law in Her Name
Earlier this year, a federal law named in Riley’s honor was signed, aimed at addressing immigration-related crimes. The law has already been used for the first time—a prosecutor in Indiana cited it to deport an undocumented immigrant involved in a fatal car crash.
MOST RECENT STORIES
- Laken Riley Act used in Indiana to deport man who caused fatal crash
- Trump signs Laken Riley Act into law as first piece of legislation
- Convicted UGA campus murderer Jose Ibarra files motion for new trial
While Riley’s family continues to mourn her loss, they hope that justice in her name will help prevent future tragedies.