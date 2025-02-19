Laken Riley Act used in Indiana to deport man who caused fatal crash

article

The Brief The Laken Riley Act was used for the first time to deport Domingo Juan Juan, a Guatemalan citizen in the U.S. illegally, after a fatal car crash in Indiana. Authorities say Juan was driving without a license when he caused the death of a 27-year-old man, leading prosecutors to invoke the new law. The law was passed after the death of Athens nursing student Laken Riley , whose killing by an undocumented immigrant led to calls for stricter immigration enforcement.



A prosecutor in Indiana has invoked the Laken Riley Act for the first time, using the new law to deport an undocumented immigrant following a fatal car crash, according to FOX 59.

Authorities say Domingo Juan Juan, a Guatemalan citizen in the U.S. illegally, was driving without a license when he caused the death of a 27-year-old man. In response, officials applied the provisions of the Laken Riley Act to deport him.

The undocumented immigrant couldn't be charged with homicide or murder because he wasn't speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. So, officials turned to the Laken Riley Act instead.

The law was passed following the death of nursing student Laken Riley, whose killing on the campus of UGA in Athens sparked national debate over immigration enforcement. Jose Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant, was convicted in her death, leading lawmakers to push for stricter deportation measures.

This marks the first known case of the Laken Riley Act being utilized since its passage.