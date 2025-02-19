Laken Riley Act used in Indiana to deport man who caused fatal crash
ATLANTA - A prosecutor in Indiana has invoked the Laken Riley Act for the first time, using the new law to deport an undocumented immigrant following a fatal car crash, according to FOX 59.
Authorities say Domingo Juan Juan, a Guatemalan citizen in the U.S. illegally, was driving without a license when he caused the death of a 27-year-old man. In response, officials applied the provisions of the Laken Riley Act to deport him.
RELATED: Trump signs Laken Riley Act into law as first piece of legislation
The undocumented immigrant couldn't be charged with homicide or murder because he wasn't speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. So, officials turned to the Laken Riley Act instead.
The law was passed following the death of nursing student Laken Riley, whose killing on the campus of UGA in Athens sparked national debate over immigration enforcement. Jose Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant, was convicted in her death, leading lawmakers to push for stricter deportation measures.
RELATED: Jose Ibarra found guilty for murder of Laken Riley, sentenced to life without parole
This marks the first known case of the Laken Riley Act being utilized since its passage.