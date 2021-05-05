Rockdale deputies: Man's shooting death and crash connected

Rockdale deputies are investigating a deadly shooting connected with a vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 5 that deputies responded to a parking lot on the 1500 block of Georgia Highway 138 NE after reports of a vehicle collision.

At the scene, deputies found an unoccupied vehicle that had hit a tree.

Not long afterward, other deputies were dispatched to a local hospital to examine a shooting victim. Officials say the man died due to his injuries before law enforcement had arrived.

Investigators now believe both incidents are connected and the shooting happened moments before the crash.

At this time, officials have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

