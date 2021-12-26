Deputies: Missing 16-year-old could be in North Carolina, Blue Ridge areas

article

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old girl has been missing since Dec. 19.

Jadyn Edna Maurer was last seen that night and investigators said she is possibly in Murphy, Hayesville or Mable in North Carolina or in Blue Ridge.

She is about 5-foot-3 in height, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators a 706-439-6066.

