Deputies: Man, woman found shot to death in Hall County home

Georgia deputies are searching for information after a man and a woman were both found shot to death in a Hall County home early Saturday morning.

Deputies received a call saying shots were fired at the home on the 5000 block of Little Doe Walk near Spout Springs Road Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, a family member who lived in at the home discovered the two bodies in a bedroom early that morning.

Investigators determined that the 55-year-old man and 47-year-old woman both suffered what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said the investigation is contained to the residence and no other individuals are believed to be involved in the shooting, so deputies do not believe the public is at risk.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the two victims or their relationship to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.