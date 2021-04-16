Deputies investigating deadly shooting inside vehicle on Macon road

Bibb County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning in Macon.

Officials say deputies were called to Cherry Street near Second Street after reports of a person shot at 12:20 a.m.

When they got to the scheme, officials found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the head inside a white Jeep Wrangler. A pistol was found next to the victim in the vehicle.

Medics rushed the man to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Deputies say a 57-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She has been taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for questioning but has not been charged with anything.

Investigators are now working on determining what led up to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Advertisement

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.