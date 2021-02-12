Deputies: Inmate walked walked away from work detail in Hall County

article

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Hall County Jail inmate who they say walked away from an outside work detail on jail grounds Friday morning.

David Daniel Morgan, 37, of Gainesville, left his work assignment between 8:50 a.m. and 9 a.m. and got into an SUV with a driver who was waiting for him, deputies said.

The vehicle is a silver, 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia tag number RVQ8587.

Morgan had been in jail since Jan.9, 2021, on a nonviolent theft charge. He is described as white, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair that is slightly gray in the front and brown eyes. Morgan was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Morgan or the SUV should call 911.

