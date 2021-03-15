Deputies: Habersham County suspect accused of critically injuring woman

Habersham County deputies have identified a suspect accused of critically injuring a woman in an assault early Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that deputies were called to an address on Faye Potts Road in Clarkesville, Georgia around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about an assault.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a woman was injuries to her head. Medics transported her to North East Georgia Medical Center, where she is now in critical condition.

After a search, officers located a suspect in the assault, identified as Salvador Vilagomez, who had also been injured.

Vilagomez was transported to Habersham County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time what he may be charged with.

The investigation is still ongoing.

