Deputies: Georgia motorist accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident

A road rage incident in Paulding County ended with a motorist accidentally shooting himself in the hand, deputies say.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Buchanan Drive.

According to investigators, the incident began when a truck delivering lumber caused a backup on the road. Two men wearing reflective vests were out on the road trying to direct traffic so that the truck could deliver its cargo.

Officials say the suspect, who was "clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay," got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the two men while threatening them.

After the tense situation, deputies say the suspect tried to re-holster his pistol while he was getting back into his vehicle. It was then that the man is believed to have accidentally shot himself in the hand.

According to witnesses, the man said he shot himself and asked someone to call 911. He was later found at a nearby fire station trying to get medical attention.

At this time, detectives have not arrested the man in connection with the shooting, but say that they will make the determination whether he will face charges after he is released from the hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (770) 443-3047.