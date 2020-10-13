Deputies: Georgia man charged in deadly shooting at Gainesville home

article

A Gainesville man is in custody charged with murder after a shooting at a home Sunday night.

Deputies say they were called to the 6,100 block of Hulsey Road around 7 p.m. Sunday after reports of a domestic dispute.

According to investigators, the suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Myers got into an altercation with 60-year-old Tim Walden at their home.

During the argument, deputies say Myers shot Walden with a handgun.

Medics rushed Walden to a nearby Gainesville hospital, but he did not survive the shooting.

Deputies have charged Myers with felony murder and aggravated assault. He is currently in custody at the Hall County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

