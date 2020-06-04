Deputies: GA-92 shut down near Douglas-Fulton line due to chemical spill

A chemical spill near the Douglas-Fulton county line is expected to have Georgia Highway 92 shut down for several hours early Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. along GA-92 near Georgia Highway 166. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer carrying a flammable liquid overturned at the location and the liquid started leaking from the tanker.

All roads leading to the area from both sides of the county line were shut down. An estimate for their reopening was not given.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the truck was complaining of head pain.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.