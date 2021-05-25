Deputies: Cyclist shot multiple time in Rockdale County

Deputies in Rockdale County are investigating a shooting that left a cyclist in serious condition.

Officials say the shooting happened Monday morning at around 4:47 at the inspection of Salem Road and Golfview Drive.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find 34-year-old Covington resident Kelvin D. Battle injured. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Battle had been shot multiple times while biking.

Medics rushed Battle to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

At this time, no suspects in the shooting have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help deputies, please call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.