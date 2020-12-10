Hall County deputies charge man accused of pointing gun at victims, ramming car

A Gainesville man who authorities said pulled out a gun on two victims before ramming their car Wednesday night has been charged with aggravated and property damage, the Hall County Sheriff's office announced.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old male and17-year-old female left a restaurant and were followed along GA369/Browns Bridge Road by 26-year-old Abraham Rivas.

At some point, Rivas pointed a gun at the two victims who began driving faster in an attempt to get away. Rivas then used his van to ram the victim's vehicle in the area of Gould Drive, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims were able to continue driving, and Rivas eventually drove in a different direction.

Investigators confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

Gainesville police later stopped Rivas near the intersection of GA 369/Jesse Jewell Parkway and GA 60/Queen City Parkway. Rivas was taken into police custody without bond.

He faces two charges for aggravated assault, one charge for first-degree criminal damage to property, aggressive driving, and possession of marijuana.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

