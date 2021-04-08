Deputies: Boy reportedly missing since Tuesday in Gilmer County

article

Gilmer County deputies need your help making sure a missing juvenile is safe.

Officials say Jonathan O'Morrow was last seen around Tuesday at around 10 p.m.

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, O'Morrow was seen in the Tail Creek and Calvin Jackson Drive area of the county.

Investigators do not know what the missing boy was wearing when he went missing or the circumstances behind his disappearance.

(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information that can help deputies locate O'Morrow, please call Gilmer County Dispatch at 706-635-8911 or 911.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.