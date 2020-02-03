Deputies: Body found in marshy, wooded area of NW Gordon County

article

Investigators with the Gordon County Sherriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are trying to determine the identity of a body found Sunday afternoon in a marshy wooded area.

Deputies were called out around 4:30 p.m. to a ‘cutover’ area in northwestern Gordon County between the Sugar Valley and Hill City communities. The discovery was made a few hours after the fire department put out a brush fire in the same area.

Deputies said a resident found the body of a man in a poorly drained, heavily overgrown area. The body was removed and turned over to the State Crime Laboratory in Decatur for an autopsy and to be positively identified.

Investigators spent Sunday evening canvassing the area for clues. Deputies use a drone to survey the nearby land.

The cause and manner of death were not obvious, but investigators said they did not see any indications of violence.